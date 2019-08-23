TaaS Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, TaaS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $7.38 million and $2,505.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00008762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TaaS

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

