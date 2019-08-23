T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,047,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,870,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,035,000 after purchasing an additional 74,561 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,649. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.92. 9,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

