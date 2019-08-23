Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,683,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,506,000 after acquiring an additional 619,258 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,243,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452,123 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,414,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,670,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,702,000 after purchasing an additional 372,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.65. 231,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,991. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

