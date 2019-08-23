Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of HD Supply worth $23,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

