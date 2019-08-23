Swiss National Bank Sells 14,100 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cfra set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $32,833.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,924.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,070,354.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,247. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.67. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $69.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.