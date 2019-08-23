Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $352.54 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $371.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.67, for a total value of $360,881.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,990.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total value of $4,833,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,276 shares of company stock worth $28,057,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

