SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells $118,224.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $118,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. 971,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,850. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 176,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SVMK by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 193,279 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

