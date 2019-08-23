Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price rose 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 201,426 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 47,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on Summit Wireless Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,607.43% and a negative return on equity of 675.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.57% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

