Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 138,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,495,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

