Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4357714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

