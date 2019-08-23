Storeum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,963.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Storeum has traded up 128.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Storeum has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $2,963.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010821 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000416 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004023 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004414 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,502,601 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

