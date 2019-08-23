SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $290.04

SThree Plc (LON:STHR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $290.04 and traded as high as $267.38. SThree shares last traded at $259.50, with a volume of 110,565 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STHR. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 403.75 ($5.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $339.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.83%. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

