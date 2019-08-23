Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Steem has a total market cap of $61.40 million and approximately $807,365.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Poloniex and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,401.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.03016314 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00710833 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018221 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 359,120,886 coins and its circulating supply is 342,146,792 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Huobi, Bithumb, GOPAX, HitBTC, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.