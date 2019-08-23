Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

