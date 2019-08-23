State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $29.98 Million Position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,013,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,978,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CTVA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.90. 142,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,320. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nomura began coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.