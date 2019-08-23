State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,515 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $27,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,243,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 2,287,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,341,000 after buying an additional 1,219,011 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,980,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 928.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,107,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 971,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 93,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,863,943. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

