State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,195 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $30,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,462,000 after acquiring an additional 182,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,191,000 after purchasing an additional 516,096 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. 14,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.