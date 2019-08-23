State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.88 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,001,000 after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,405.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $320.89. 530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,082. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $321.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.90 and a 200-day moving average of $291.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.73.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.00, for a total value of $3,919,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,608. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.