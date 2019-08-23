State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.04 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival were worth $27,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 200,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.26.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

