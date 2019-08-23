State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.47 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $26,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,349,000 after buying an additional 794,460 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $70,873,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,028,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,309,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,098,000 after acquiring an additional 230,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 504.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 221,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $150.24. 3,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.75. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

In related news, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,810 shares of company stock valued at $621,819. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

