State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,669,000 after acquiring an additional 77,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,516,000 after purchasing an additional 205,532 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 38,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,312,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $140.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.