State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,638 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,215,000 after buying an additional 543,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,049,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 280,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,676 shares of company stock worth $3,295,272. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $228.02 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.41. 4,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

