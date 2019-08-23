Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.85

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 2960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after buying an additional 549,892 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

