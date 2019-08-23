Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Starwood Property Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starwood Property Trust.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.