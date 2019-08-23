Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,314,000 after buying an additional 151,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,513,000 after buying an additional 893,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,622,000 after buying an additional 110,568 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,960,000 after buying an additional 1,187,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $136.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.