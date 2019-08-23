SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.70, approximately 2,035,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,042,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on SSR Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of -0.34.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,119,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,985,000 after buying an additional 289,535 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,122,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after buying an additional 367,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 92.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,577,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 1,239,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,328,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 54,748 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

