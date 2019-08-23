Ssab (STO:SSAB-B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.97

Shares of Ssab Ab (STO:SSAB-B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.97 and traded as low as $23.12. Ssab shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 5,703,179 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of SEK 24.46 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 27.97.

About Ssab (STO:SSAB-B)

SSAB AB is a Sweden-based company active within the steel industry. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of high strength steel products and solutions. It develops its products together with customers in order to create an offering comprised of solutions ranging from lightness and durability to strength, efficiency, sustainability and safety.

