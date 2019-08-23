Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.67

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 26608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,841,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,445,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 901,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

