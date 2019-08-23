Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Springfield Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.48.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.