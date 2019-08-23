Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Springfield Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.48.
Springfield Properties Company Profile
Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.