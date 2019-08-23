Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,782. The firm has a market cap of $162.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

