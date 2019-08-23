SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,042 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,646,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.28. 76,196,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,277,875. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.11.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

