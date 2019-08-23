SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,578 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.94% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,543,000 after buying an additional 1,150,264 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,713,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,314,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,397,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,010,000 after buying an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 565,287 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.99. 216,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,149. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26.

