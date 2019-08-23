SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 14,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. 12,903,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.