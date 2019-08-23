SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 8.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $45,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock remained flat at $$141.40 during trading on Friday. 11,023,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.