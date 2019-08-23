SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Position Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 98.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,712 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 880,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 97,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,990,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.53.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.