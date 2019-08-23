Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sonos from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of SONO opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.54 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $92,987.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 245.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,878,000 after buying an additional 2,498,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,102,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,470,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sonos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 770,818 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

