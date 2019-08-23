Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.24. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,773. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Sonim Technologies news, Director John Kneuer bought 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $53,436.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

