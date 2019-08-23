Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.90 and last traded at $98.90, approximately 190 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19.

About Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

