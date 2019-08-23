Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.21% of Snap-on worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $149.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.