SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.86

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $3.23. SMTC shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

SMTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 million, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMTC Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTX. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMTC by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,371 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMTC by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

