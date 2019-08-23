SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 8.7%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) dropped 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.14, approximately 4,964,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,127,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.67 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,362 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,961,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,716,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 631,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,799,000 after acquiring an additional 582,176 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,956,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 467,185 shares during the period.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

