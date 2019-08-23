Sloane Robinson LLP Sells 85,800 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Sloane Robinson LLP lessened its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,800 shares during the quarter. 51job makes up approximately 1.8% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in 51job were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 51job by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,843,000 after buying an additional 144,805 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in 51job by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,090,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,900,000 after buying an additional 240,638 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of 51job by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after purchasing an additional 523,509 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of 51job by 2,665.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 450,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 434,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 370,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JOBS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of 51job from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of JOBS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. 3,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

