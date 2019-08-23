SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Set at $92.00 by Robert W. Baird

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) has been assigned a $92.00 price target by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

SLG stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 43,575 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

