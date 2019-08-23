Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $28.26, approximately 550,821 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 606,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Skyline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Skyline news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,336.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,264 shares of company stock valued at $32,741,403.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 2,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after buying an additional 1,086,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,062,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 797,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after buying an additional 688,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

