SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.05. 806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,949. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

