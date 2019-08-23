Signition LP Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signition LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $131.24. 179,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,267. The stock has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

