Signition LP Invests $743,000 in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Signition LP purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 637,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,898. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.94%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

