Signition LP Invests $362,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Signition LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 86.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,561,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,038 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,109,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,628,000 after buying an additional 4,408,987 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,466,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,058,000 after buying an additional 2,147,335 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $17,420,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $12,680,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 109,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

