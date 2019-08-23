Signition LP Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Signition LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 927.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Signition LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Signition LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,705 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $195.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,361 shares of company stock worth $16,825,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

