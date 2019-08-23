Signition LP Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Signition LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Signition LP owned about 0.07% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 352,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $8,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 45,210 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 27,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,936. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEAS. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

